Even if your workplace is mopped at the beginning and the end of each day, the constant movement of trolleys and people throughout the working day brings in dirt and dust particles. Fortunately there is now a solution in the form of Tacky Mats.

Featuring a renewable adhesive surface that catches any dust and germ particles from all passing traffic, these clever but ingeniously simple mats are ideal for food production areas.

Tacky mats swiftly peel away to reveal a fresh new sticky layer to help trap dust and dirt in kitchens

Featuring a refreshable adhesive layer, Tacky Mats employ a bank of renewable stacked sticky layers that help keep kitchen and preparation areas free of dust, dirt and germs.

Ideal for food production areas, the mats are already used extensively in laboratories, cleanrooms and healthcare facilities to keep them dust- and dirt-free.

