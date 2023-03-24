Product storage in hospitality businesses usually comes at a premium, and operators rarely have the luxury of excess space to keep stock before they move it on. David Martin talks to CateringScotland.com about the importance of implementing good stock control systems in order to better serve the catering and hospitality industry…

We’ve spent much of the last few months analysing ways in which we can help our customers with rising costs and difficulties accessing products. As part of this process we’ve researched new suppliers and expanded product lines to offer more choice, and we’ve kept exacting standards to ensure quality while also competing on price. However, we’re always looking for ways to better our offering and last year we decided to concentrate on space.

It’s evident from chats with many of our customers that office space is in short supply and nobody wants it taken up by stock. Some of the independent hotels and smaller bar and leisure chains in particular struggle to hold large volumes of products and so it’s important to get this right.

At Herald we have expanded our own space, meaning we can hold stock for customers so that they can order in smaller quantities without the worry that they might not be able to access the same stock at short notice.

“Ultimately, it’s about providing options that will allow customers to keep costs down and maximise their profits. Having extra storage facilities means that we can hold more and our customers can use their own space effectively without tying it up with surplus supplies.”

David Martin is National Sales Manager at Herald

