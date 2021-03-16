The CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com: The 2020 Shortlist

In the first of our daily profiles of the 2020 CIS Excellence Awards shortlisted finalists, we thought we’d start with some of the most skilled and talented chefs aged 25 and under who are currently working in Scotland. Of the three nominees below, the winner will, according to the official award criteria, have experience of developing their own recipes and menus, and will be regarded as a future star of the Scottish hospitality sector.

So here they are – the finalists in the 2020 CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year Award…

Luke Allen, Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Luke Allan

Starting at Glenapp (q.v.) in 2018, Luke (25) has quickly moved up the ladder from chef de partie to junior sous chef. Popular with his peers and dedicated to producing food that looks as good as it tastes, he is also the hotel’s nominated Sea Safari chef. www.glenappcastle.com

Fraser Cameron, The Globe Inn, Dumfries

Fraser Cameron

Starting his professional career as a kitchen porter at the age of 14, Fraser (23) worked his way through the ranks of multiple kitchens, from Gleneagles and Andrew Fairlie’s, to Edinburgh’s 21212. Having competed at national level and represented Scotland Food and Drink and The Galloway Cattle Society as far afield as Australia, he currently holds the position of sous chef at The Globe Inn in Dumfries – part of the Annandale Distillery Group. www.globeinndumfries.co.uk

Chris Strassheim, Hickory Ltd, Edinburgh

Chris Strassheim

Having worked at both Number One at The Balmoral (q.v.) and Gleneagles, Chris (25), is adept as at producing classic dishes as he is at pushing the culinary boundaries of new concepts. His exemplary work ethic and prodigious talent allow him to adapt quickly and accurately to emerging concepts. A natural at delivering sophisticated plates and fine dining, he is equally comfortable creating a soft and bouncy burger bun or developing Asian street food concepts that can be delivered to your door. www.hickoryfood.co.uk