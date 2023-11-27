Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Kings Arms Hotel, Dalbeattie

November 27
10:30 2023
The Hotel + Leisure division of Graham and Sibbald is marketing the Kings Arms in Dalbeattie.

The four-bedroom boutique hotel with a successful F&B business is located on the new South West 300 route in the stunning Kirkcudbrightshire countryside. A well-known institution, the Kings Arms is a popular establishment offering an excellent range of drinks and warm, hearty pub grub and boutique en suite bedrooms. With a large restaurant bar area that’s ideal for hosting events, plus an outside terrace and a large three-storey outhouse suitable for development into further accommodation or micro-brewery.

A cosy public bar and large open-plan bar sits on the ground floor alongside a warm, welcoming dining area, separate dining area and a large glass extension.

The property benefits from a well-appointed commercial kitchen while the four en suite bedrooms boast their own bespoke design. 

According to Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade agent with Graham and Sibbald, ‘the property offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and repeat custom.

‘It is evident the current owners have invested in the property and, as retirement nears, they have left behind an outstanding business which itself is already profitable, but which also carries with it a great deal of potential.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £525,000 for the freehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

