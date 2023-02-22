The Scottish Excellence Awards Shortlist 2023 Released
The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, has been released. The awards take place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday 16th March. Click here to book tickets.
The Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland
Bran Jankovic, Saltire Hospitality
Graeme Singer, Compass Scotland
Craig Steedman, Gather & Gather
The Engagement and Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
Hickory, Edinburgh
Highland Coast Hotels Ltd
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award
Sebastian Kobelt
Tomas Kunovsky
Shona Sutherland
The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Eco Energy Sense and Green Tourism
Glen Mhor Hotel and Apartments, Inverness
The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire
Visit Inverness, Inverness
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award
Amuse, Aberdeen
Azalea at Glenapp Castle
Dulse by Dean Banks, Edinburgh
Mingary Castle, Ardnamurchan
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hotelfone and Pelican Procurement
Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae
Banchory Lodge, Aberdeenshire
Rufflets, St Andrews
The Well-being in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
Buzzworks Ltd, Ayrshire
Crerar Hotels, Edinburgh
Mercat Tours, Edinburgh
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by In Stock Group
Duisdale Hotel, Isle of Skye
Radisson Red, Glasgow
The Royal Marine at Brora
The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by TLT
Aizle, Edinburgh
Dean Banks at Haar, St Andrews
Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye
Station Road at The Lovat, Fort Augustus
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
Carmen Cordero, Saltire Hospitality Ltd, Edinburgh
Andreas Maszczyk, Sonas Hotels, Isle of Skye
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey
Dean Banks
Derek Johnstone
Calum Montgomery
Paul Wedgwood
The Lifetime Excellence Award
The winner of this award will be revealed on the evening of Thursday 16th March 2023. Book your tickets here.
