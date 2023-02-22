Catering Scotland

The Scottish Excellence Awards Shortlist 2023 Released

February 22
10:30 2023
The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, has been released. The awards take place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday 16th March. Click here to book tickets.

The Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland

Bran Jankovic, Saltire Hospitality
Graeme Singer, Compass Scotland
Craig Steedman, Gather & Gather

The Engagement and Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Hickory, Edinburgh
Highland Coast Hotels Ltd

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award

Sebastian Kobelt
Tomas Kunovsky
Shona Sutherland

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Eco Energy Sense and Green Tourism

Glen Mhor Hotel and Apartments, Inverness
The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire
Visit Inverness, Inverness

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award

Amuse, Aberdeen
Azalea at Glenapp Castle
Dulse by Dean Banks, Edinburgh
Mingary Castle, Ardnamurchan

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hotelfone and Pelican Procurement

Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae
Banchory Lodge, Aberdeenshire
Rufflets, St Andrews

The Well-being in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Buzzworks Ltd, Ayrshire
Crerar Hotels, Edinburgh
Mercat Tours, Edinburgh

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by In Stock Group

Duisdale Hotel, Isle of Skye
Radisson Red, Glasgow
The Royal Marine at Brora

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by TLT

Aizle, Edinburgh
Dean Banks at Haar, St Andrews
Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye
Station Road at The Lovat, Fort Augustus
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Carmen Cordero, Saltire Hospitality Ltd, Edinburgh
Andreas Maszczyk, Sonas Hotels, Isle of Skye

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey

Dean Banks
Derek Johnstone
Calum Montgomery
Paul Wedgwood

The Lifetime Excellence Award

The winner of this award will be revealed on the evening of Thursday 16th March 2023. Book your tickets here.

