The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, has been released. The awards take place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday 16th March. Click here to book tickets.

The Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland

Bran Jankovic, Saltire Hospitality

Graeme Singer, Compass Scotland

Craig Steedman, Gather & Gather

The Engagement and Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Hickory, Edinburgh

Highland Coast Hotels Ltd

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award

Sebastian Kobelt

Tomas Kunovsky

Shona Sutherland

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Eco Energy Sense and Green Tourism

Glen Mhor Hotel and Apartments, Inverness

The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire

Visit Inverness, Inverness

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award

Amuse, Aberdeen

Azalea at Glenapp Castle

Dulse by Dean Banks, Edinburgh

Mingary Castle, Ardnamurchan

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hotelfone and Pelican Procurement

Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae

Banchory Lodge, Aberdeenshire

Rufflets, St Andrews

The Well-being in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Buzzworks Ltd, Ayrshire

Crerar Hotels, Edinburgh

Mercat Tours, Edinburgh

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by In Stock Group

Duisdale Hotel, Isle of Skye

Radisson Red, Glasgow

The Royal Marine at Brora

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by TLT

Aizle, Edinburgh

Dean Banks at Haar, St Andrews

Edinbane Lodge, Isle of Skye

Station Road at The Lovat, Fort Augustus

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Carmen Cordero, Saltire Hospitality Ltd, Edinburgh

Andreas Maszczyk, Sonas Hotels, Isle of Skye

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey

Dean Banks

Derek Johnstone

Calum Montgomery

Paul Wedgwood

The Lifetime Excellence Award

The winner of this award will be revealed on the evening of Thursday 16th March 2023. Book your tickets here.