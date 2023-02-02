Back for a third year, the team at The Staff Canteen Live will once again interview the hottest Scottish chefs as they cook live on stage at ScotHot 2023.

Aiming to bring the UK’s top chefs to a live stage to showcase their Michelin-Star dishes during interactive demonstrations, the Staff Canteen is the UK’s leading networking website for chefs, with the latest jobs, recipe ideas, supplier information and resources.

In addition to taking the most-asked questions regarding their restaurants, careers and food philosophy, each chef will perform a live demo in which guests will have the chance to taste the dishes that have made these chefs famous.

The line-up of celebrated culinary talent this year includes:

Tom Kitchin, The Kitchin

Kaori Simpson, Harajuku Kitchen

Calum Montgomery, Edinbane Lodge

Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant

Adam Handling, Adam Handling Restaurant Group

Roy Brett, Ondine

Graeme Cheevers, Unalome

Stuart Ralston, Aizle and Noto

Managing Director, Mark Morris, said: ‘We’re always glad to bring the Staff Canteen Live to ScotHot to showcase the unique talents that make Scottish cuisine great and to bring their knowledge and expertise to the public.

‘The interactive, informal nature of these demos means that guests can gain first-hand experience of what it takes to create a Michelin-Star meal, and take that unique knowledge back to their own kitchens.’

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot23, added: ‘The live demonstrations and conversations with chefs have historically been one of the best opportunities to gain access to the biggest names in the business and to get a glimpse of how they approach their craft. This year’s programme is set to be one of the best yet.’

The full programme of Staff Canteen Live is available to view on the ScotHot website: https://www.scothot.co.uk/whats-on/the-staff-canteen-live-2023

To find out more about ScotHot visit https://www.scothot.co.uk/ and follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ScotHot/, Twitter https://twitter.com/ScotHot2023 and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/scottishhospitalityshow/.