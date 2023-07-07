Pelican Procurement Services has secured a three-year contract from the University of Stirling (UoS) to provide comprehensive procurement services and the company’s advanced eProcurement system.

Seeking to drive savings and enhance efficiencies throughout its catering, retail, hotel, and other hospitality operations, the university offers a blend of modern facilities with food outlets, restaurants, a hotel, bars, cafes and shops serving a variety of cuisines.

Ian Holliday, Director at Pelican Procurement Services (pictured below), said: ‘We are delighted to partner with the University of Stirling, our first in Scotland. We look forward to provide the university’s catering team with supply chain support and, of course, our e-procurement system. Known as Pi, it allows for more visibility and control over purchasing spend and day-to-day operations, driving efficiencies and enhancing the university’s offering to students, guests and visitors.’

Irene Munro, the Deputy Director of Commercial Services at the UoS, added: ‘We look forward to integrating Pi with our own POS system to help streamline our internal process and gain complete visibility over purchasing spend, ordering, invoice payments, menu and allergen management and stock and waste management.

