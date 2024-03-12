Three years on from its launch, Compass Scotland is going from strength to strength with a variety of contract wins and retentions, customer partnerships, training initiatives and people development milestones.

David Hay reflects on a few of the highlights of 2023 and looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024.

David Hay

Early in 2023 we announced the appointment of David Bell as Regional Executive Chef in Scotland. He’s had a significant impact over the last 12 months and by the end of the year he had been selected to join 14 others from the rest of the UK to embark on the Compass Group UK & Ireland Forward with Marcus Wareing (FMW) programme. Running alongside a Level 4 Senior Culinary Chef or Level 5 Operations Departmental Manager apprenticeship standard, FMW is delivered in partnership with HIT Training and aims to equip chefs with exceptional culinary skills.

David Bell, Compass’s Regional Executive Chef for Scotland

Meanwhile, Our Social Promise – our commitment to provide opportunities to one million people by 2030 – continues to progress. Partnering with West Lothian-based charity, the Larder, (main picture above) to help tackle poverty and hunger, our teams supported the provision of Christmas meals at the charity’s community cafes in Blackburn and Broxburn. Assisting with the delivery of sit-down Christmas dinners by supplying three-course dinners across the two cafes in the week before Christmas, our volunteers also worked alongside the Larder’s social food project, Catalyst Kitchen, to prepare and deliver over 400 Christmas meals. Of these, 300 benefitted individuals associated with the charity, while the remaining 100 were allocated to two local homeless accommodation units.

Within the business, innovation continues to evolve and last year we introduced new technology at many of our venues, including a collaboration with Rangers F.C. to introduce new self-ordering technology at Ibrox Stadium (below left). The first of its kind for stadia in Scotland, the system speeds up matchday service times by allowing fans to order their own food and drink and pay using contactless technology.

Compass’s new food-ordering tech at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow

As it stands, 2024 is going to be a busy and exciting time for our industry. Emerging from a turbulent few years, the outlook seems refreshingly positive. More organisations are focusing on their core business activities and in doing so are recognising that outsourcing partners can deliver better value, services, expertise and significant time-saving opportunities.

Closer to home, our focus remains on issues of people and planet. Underpinning all our work is our aim to do the right thing and be proactive around the positive social impact we can have on the communities in which we work.

Over the past year, our chefs have worked on reformulating our recipes to reduce their carbon impact through the use of more local, seasonal produce and increasing the availability of plant-based options.

Compass Scotland has long collaborated with local suppliers to bring in new and sustainable products. Examples include Inverlussa Mussels at Loch Spelve, which produces up to 500 tons of high quality sustainable mussels every year; Freedom Bakery in Glasgow, which specialises in high-quality artisan products; and specialist smoked trout provider, The Tobermory Fish Company, which has allowed us as s company to introduce smoked trout to our menus as a more sustainable alternative to farmed salmon.

Compass Culinary Director, Graham Singer, (L) with Regional Executive Chef David Bell at The Tobermory Fish Company

As one of the UK’s largest employers, we know we have the ability to change people’s lives. As a career path, we’re a barrier-free industry. Once a part of the hospitality sector, an individual can learn and navigate exciting and successful careers.

So, as we look ahead to 2024, it is with great optimism and a growth-orientated focus that puts people and planet first.

David Hay is Managing Director of Compass Scotland.

www.compass-group.co.uk