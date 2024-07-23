Explorer and Thomas Franks ambassador, Louis Alexander, has set a new world record when he completed a swim of seven 10km marathons across each of the world’s ‘classical seven seas’ in just seven weeks. The adventurer completed the final swim of his record-breaking challenge last Friday, 19th July, in the North Sea.

At just 24, London-based Louis (pictured above) has taken on the challenge in memory of his grandfather, Captain Rick Taylor, who served in the British Army for almost 40 years and died of dementia in 2019.

Beginning with the Red Sea in Egypt on in June, Louis’ journey has taken him to the Arabian Sea in Oman, the Aegean in Greece, the Adriatic in Italy, the Black Sea in Turkey and the Mediterranean in Spain. The North Sea was the final stage of the challenge with Louis swimming a 10km marathon from Ramsgate to Margate.

‘These seven weeks have been the toughest of my life,’ he said. ‘I have suffered and struggled more than on any other adventure in the last five years. From 40°C temperatures in the Arabian Sea, swimming through an ‘unprecedented algae bloom’ in the Adriatic, to battling swarms of jellyfish in the Black Sea, each swim has been unique with its challenges. But all the sacrifice is worth it as I fulfil my promise to my grandfather to fight for everyone around the world who is affected by dementia.’

Frank Bothwell, founder of Thomas Franks

Frank Bothwell, founder of Thomas Franks (pictured right), added: ‘As one of our ambassadors, Louis embodies Thomas Franks’ spirit of individuality while representing our focus on individual and collective social responsibility. ‘Aiming for a world record through this exceptional challenge really demonstrates his determination to never give up, while knowing that he has the ability to help create positive change through his fundraising efforts. It’s a real honour to support his challenges.’

Funds will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK.