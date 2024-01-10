The country’s largest family-owned contract caterer, Thomas Franks Scotland, has solidified its market position with the opening of an Edinburgh office on the city’s George Street. Providing clients with a strong support base north of the Border and helping to foster strong partnerships with schools and businesses across Scotland, the new hub underlines the company’s commitment to the Scottish market.

‘Since we launched in Scotland in 2022, we’ve continued to bring exceptional culinary experiences to students, staff and communities,’ says founder, Frank Bothwell. ‘We prioritise investing in our teams and offer award-winning development programmes that aim to foster growth and expertise within our workforce.

‘We are also heavily involved in charitable initiatives and community feeding programmes across the country, and are committed to making a positive impact on society,’ he continues. ‘As part of this, towards the end of 2023 we launched a partnership with Dollar Academy through the Thomas Franks Foundation, our first such collaboration in Scotland. Producing 200 meals for the Dollar Community Development Trust and their local lunch club marks the expansion of the Foundation’s work in Scotland, which is set to grow further this year.’

Founder Frank Bothwell with 2023 Scottish School Food Awards Lifetime Excellence winner, Jayne Jones

With an ethos rooted in supporting local businesses and suppliers, the company has established itself as the only family-owned independent caterer in the Scottish independent schools sector, a position which allows their chef teams to champion Scottish produce while contributing to the growth of local communities and economies.

In November their efforts were rewarded at the Scottish School Food Awards, with a Highly Commended recognition in both the Employee of the Year and Foodservice Team of the Year categories.

‘Our journey over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary and we’ve been able to achieve this remarkable growth by focusing on providing exceptional food and service, and contributing to the development of the communities we serve,’ concludes Frank.

Serving thousands of customers in schools and businesses across the UK, Thomas Frank prides itself on an unwavering commitment to championing Scottish produce and a reputation for innovative culinary experiences and community-focused initiatives. For more information on how Thomas Franks Scotland can help transform your foodservice operation, visit https://thomasfranks.com/scotland/