Thomas Franks Scotland has hosted their inaugural Good Food Week at Dollar Academy in Clackmannanshire.

Aimed at promoting healthy eating, culinary education and community engagement, the initiative featured a variety of activities and initiatives designed to inspire a love for nutritious food among students.

Throughout the week, pupils were treated to a diverse array of culinary experiences. From workshops on plant-based cooking to awareness sessions on nutritional education and food poverty, the initiative aimed to instil a deeper understanding of the importance of balanced habits among pupils.

Highlights from the week included the Plant 30 workshops, where prep school pupils delved into the world of plant-based cuisine, and Food Poverty Day, which focused on raising awareness about accessible, affordable ingredients. Meanwhile, the Seasonal Surplus activities highlighted the significance of local, in-season produce while addressing the issue of food waste, and the Nutritional Day featured a menu filled with healthy options alongside a community lunch at the Hive.

The week culminated in Friday’s Celebration & Treat Day, providing students with an opportunity to reflect on their culinary journey and indulge in some well-deserved treats.

Robin Pyper, Deputy Rector at Dollar Academy, said: ‘We were absolutely delighted with how our inaugural Good Food Week went at Dollar Academy. The pupils, who learned a great deal, were challenged to take their new-found interests and knowledge and positively influence others beyond the Academy. We are already looking forward to the next Good Food Week.’

Margaret Fowler, Commercial Manager at Thomas Franks Scotland (pictured below), added: ‘It’s been incredibly rewarding to see students engage with the various activities and embrace the importance of healthy eating. Events like these help to foster a sense of community and appreciation for good food.

Margaret Fowler

‘As a school catering provider we are committed to fostering a positive relationship with food among pupils. By providing a platform for culinary exploration and education, we hope to empower students to make informed choices about their nutrition and, in doing so, to lead healthier lifestyles.

Thomas Franks Scotland would like to thank George Anderson fruit and veg, Bidfood, and Shaws Fine Meats for their contributions and roles in making Dollar Academy’s inaugural Good Food Week a success.

www.thomasfranks.com/scotland/