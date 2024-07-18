Catering Scotland

Thomas Franks Scotland Launches Community Feed Initiative

July 18
15:47 2024
Thomas Franks Scotland has announced the launch of their community feed initiative. The event, which was took place earlier this month at St Mary’s Church in Greenock was held in collaboration with the Inverclyde Homeless Forum, a charity dedicated established in 2006 to help support homeless individuals.

The events, held every Monday and Friday, will now receive additional support from Thomas Franks Scotland (TFS) every fortnight in an effort to enhance the charity’s efforts in providing meals to those in need.

As suppliers, George Anderson & Son and Shaws Fine Meats have committed to supplying vegetables and the protein respectively to ensure a steady provision of fresh produce for the meals.

Next month, TFS will support the Inverclyde Homeless Forum by collaborating with pupils and teachers from St Columba’s School in Kilmacolm, in the initiative to foster a sense of community and responsibility among young people and providing additional hands-on assistance for the feeds.

Thomas Franks Scotland’s Development Chef, Ally MacDonald, with volunteers at Inverclyde Homeless Forum

Margaret Fowler, commercial manager at Thomas Franks Scotland, said: ‘Our commitment to giving back to the community is at the heart of what we do and we look forward to continuing and expanding our efforts to make a positive difference at future events.’

www.thomasfranks.com  

