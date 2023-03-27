A popular hotel in Carnwath, the Lanarkshire village situated only an hour from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, has been placed up for sale. Located a few minutes’ drive from the nearest train station at Carstairs, the Robertson Arms Hotel benefits from a prominent location and a strong local customer base.

The current owners bought the hotel in 2005 and an adjoining property in 2013, converting the latter into additional public space on the ground floor with additional accommodation above, making a total of nine en suite letting bedrooms.

With a large private car park, the Robertson Arms is the perfect stop-off for passing traffic.

The ground floor includes:

• Lounge Bar

• Bistro/Restaurant (capacity of 75)

• Front Lounge

• Function room (capacity of 60)

• Commercial kitchen, toilets and storage

2 single rooms, 3 twins and 4 double

rooms.

In addition to the main hotel business, the sellers are including a converted owners’ apartment on the first floor, complete with kitchenette, lounge and en suite double bedroom.

Outside, the property includes an external seating area for up to 40 covers and a private car park with capacity for around 20 cars.

All staff will transfer to new owners under TUPE legislation, and P&L accounts can be made available to

interested parties on viewing the property.

The facilities and accommodation can be summarised thus:

9 BEDROOMS

OWNERS’ APARTMENT

LOUNGE BAR

BISTRO

FUNCTION ROOM

BEER GARDEN

PRIVATE CAR PARK

The vendors are seeking £375,000 for The Robertson Arms, Carnwath. Call 01786 820 301 or visit drysdaleandcompany.co.uk for more information and to arrange a viewing.