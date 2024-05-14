At any time of year in Scotland, the presence and warm glow from a fire can welcome people through the door, provide a focal point around which to gather and immediately set guests at ease. The DRU Virtuo Evolve transforms any hospitality setting, creating a beautiful focal point to make you feel at home.

With a choice of models and designs, all available with realistic flames in multiple colours and patterns, authentic sound effects and remote or app-based controls, the fires can be combined with media walls, false chimneys and other architectural features.

Virtuo Evolve: Designed with safety in mind

Cool to the touch and presented with a realistic projected flame picture and optional heating element, with the Virtuo Evolve, safety concerns are a thing of the past.

Offering low energy consumption and zero emissions, the Virtuo Evolve combines luxury with sustainability

Minimal maintenance and running costs

Unlike gas or wood burning fires, Virtuo Evolve requires no regular servicing or maintenance and the energy consumption is exceptionally low.

Timeless and updateable

With four standard flame effects and a bed of glowing embers, all of which the user can adjust for brightness and intensity, Virtuo Evolve is an electric fire for life.

Totally realistic

Because the Virtuo Evolve has a projected flame picture, it is identical to an actual log fire, underpinned by authentic glowing embers. There is even the sound of crackling wood.

Totally sustainable

Virtuo Evolve creates zero emissions, releases no greenhouse gases and only requires a standard domestic electricity supply.

Easy to install

Virtuo Evolve requires no chimney, flue or ventilation points. It can be installed in hotel lobbies, bedrooms, restaurants, wellness suites and many other hospitality settings.

Download the Virtuo Evolve Hospitality Look Book. Our hospitality brochure includes design ideas and technical data to help you plan your unique project.

For an expert consultation, email info@drufire.co.uk, click on the QR code or visit www.drufire.com.