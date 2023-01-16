The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, the only trade show for the ice cream sector in the UK, will return next month to the Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate.

Steph Moon will be joined in the Demo Kitchen by national champion, Philip Mancini

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the specialist annual exhibition offers is the largest dedicated show for the ice cream and artisan food industry, and free seminars to help both operators currently working in the sector and those seeking to enter it.

‘Makers and sellers of ice cream are facing serious business challenges in the current economic climate and I hope that the seminars will provide businesses with plenty of ideas, practical help and inspiration to overcome a lot of these challenges,’ said Zelica Carr, CEO of the ICA. ‘This will be the most compelling seminar schedule we have ever put together.’

The seminar programme highlights include:

Getting More Energy-Efficient (Renewable Utility Solutions Ltd)

How to focus on energy-efficiencies and renewable suppliers

Ice Cream Parlour of the Year (Simon Tasker)

The ICA is launching a national competition to champion the best ice cream parlours. Ice Cream Parlour of the Year’s main sponsor is www.Antonelli.co.uk

DIY Marketing (Simon Brookes, BoroughPR)

How to get yourself in the media

SALSA Plus Ice Cream Certification Scheme (SALSA)

This new certification is vital if you’re considering wholesaling your ice cream to other retail or hospitality sector businesses

Financing a New Ice Cream Van Purchase (Mark Tilley, UK Asset Solutions)

Valuable information on the finance options available

In addition to the above, renowned Italian chef and Jamie Oliver mentor, Gennaro Contaldo, will be signing copies of his new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, on Wednesday 8th February.

Meanwhile, the Demo Kitchen, hosted by chef Steph Moon, will showcase recipes and ideas that should be a big hit with customers. This year she will be joined by four-time national champion, Philip Mancini.

And new this year is the VIP Experience, where guests can spend up to 45 minutes with one of our two industry experts, Giulio Dallavalle, Director of Franks Ice Cream or David Otterburn of Ryeburn of Helmsley. Actively involved in the industry for a combined 70 years, they will help operators to hone their skills. A VIP ticket costs £150 plus VAT and booking fee.

Join flavour houses, suppliers, wholesalers and equipment companies at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, which takes place from 7th-9th February. Registration costs £13 plus booking fee. Attendance is free for ICA members./

Visit www.ice-cream.org to register.