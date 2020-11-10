EP Business in Hospitality will this week host a webinar to discuss the future of work patterns, offices, leadership and how support services can play a central role as operators begin to re-engage their people.

Taking place this Thursday, the online event will examine how operators can rebuild, post-COVID. Will it be on a dual background of social and environmental sustainability? Alternative business plans? Or will foodservice play a key role as the world rebuilds?

Many believe this current period marks a ‘reset’ but what does this mean in practice?

Featuring a series of renowned speakers, the webinar takes place from 10am-12 midday on Thursday 12th November.

Speakers include:

Mark Davies, Managing Director Food Services, ISS

Julie Ennis, CEO, Sodexo UK and Ireland (pictured above)

Abigail Tan, CEO, St Giles Hotel Group (pictured below)

Ramesh Vala, Consultant, Ince Legal (pictured below)

Email lauran.bush@epmagazine.co.uk to register your interest.