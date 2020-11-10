Diary Date: Webinar On Future of Foodservice, 12th November, 10am
EP Business in Hospitality will this week host a webinar to discuss the future of work patterns, offices, leadership and how support services can play a central role as operators begin to re-engage their people.
Taking place this Thursday, the online event will examine how operators can rebuild, post-COVID. Will it be on a dual background of social and environmental sustainability? Alternative business plans? Or will foodservice play a key role as the world rebuilds?
Many believe this current period marks a ‘reset’ but what does this mean in practice?
Featuring a series of renowned speakers, the webinar takes place from 10am-12 midday on Thursday 12th November.
Speakers include:
- Mark Davies, Managing Director Food Services, ISS
- Julie Ennis, CEO, Sodexo UK and Ireland (pictured above)
- Abigail Tan, CEO, St Giles Hotel Group (pictured below)
- Ramesh Vala, Consultant, Ince Legal (pictured below)
Email lauran.bush@epmagazine.co.uk to register your interest.
