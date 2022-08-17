One of Scotland’s oldest independent food and drink wholesalers has acquired Iain Hill Ltd, a rival wholesale business. Family-owned Filshill has acquired the Renfrewshire-based wholesaler for an undisclosed sum. CEO Simon Hannah (pictured left) commented: ‘Given the many synergies between the two businesses, Iain Hill Ltd is a perfect fit for us here at Filshill. Both share the same values and culture. ‘I have known Iain and his wife, Aileen, for many years and they are excellent operators with an exceptional team of employees.’

Iain Hill (pictured right) added: ‘The most important thing for me is that my staff will be moving to a like-minded business that takes a people-first approach.

‘After 32 years in the industry, now is the right time for me to exit the business and give my staff, most of whom have been with me for many years, the opportunity to work in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art distribution hub just three miles from Linwood.

Filshill, which was founded in 1875 and supplies KeyStore retail outlets across Scotland and the north of England, saw turnover soar to £191m in the year ending January 31, 2021.