ScotHot’s Scottish Chef of the Year finalists were announced on Friday and on the eve of the exhibition’s 50th anniversary we wanted to wish them all the best of luck…

Following a four-year hiatus, the Scottish Chef of the Year, sponsored by Lomond Foods, will take over the Live Theatre on the show’s second day to once again challenge and celebrate chefs from across the country.

The three-hour competition requires chefs to prepare a four-course meal which will be judged on presentation, seasonality, balance and creativity of menus, alongside other factors.

The competition’s finalists were carefully selected from hundreds of entries, with eight chefs from across the country chosen to take part in the live competition.

Neil Thomson

In addition to the esteem from the prestigious competition, the winning chef will receive a prize of £1,500.

Head judge Neil Thomson, Chief Executive of Scottish Chefs (pictured left), said: ‘The final of the 2023 Scottish Chef of the Year at ScotHot has one the strongest fields of competitors we have ever had. The culinary talent that is on show on 9th March proves that Scotland has some fine chefs. Any one of the finalists would be a worthy winner.

Guests at the showcase can watch the action take place in the Live Theatre.

ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, returns to the SEC Glasgow tomorrow, 8th March 2023.

The ScotHot 2023 Chef of the Year Finalists are:

Jonathan Brett – The Globe Inn

Andrew Spence – The Boars Head

Ben Gallier – The Gleneagles Hotel

Craig Gibb – Borthwick Castle

Chris Loye – Flavour

David Millar – Jupiter Artland

Graham Mitchell – Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Craig Palmer – Entier Wild Thyme