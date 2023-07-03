Catering Scotland

Xpress Jobs Recruitment Introduces JobVibe

July 03
12:29 2023
We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to stand out from the competition and showcase their company’s culture in a way that really resonates with candidates.

With that in mind, Xpressjobs.co.uk has launched JobVibe, a video-driven HR solution designed to captivate candidates via powerful employer branding.

Ivan MacKenzie, Head of Xpressjobs , says: ‘Studies show that video content is more memorable and engaging than text alone. Our product easily integrates with ATS, social media and job posts for seamless use.’

Discover Xpress Recruitments JobVibe and find out what current clients say here: https://tinyurl.com/yn5bsv67

