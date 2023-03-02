Hospitality and leisure recruitment specialists, Xpress Recruitment, is celebrating 20 years in the business.

‘The hospitality recruitment market has changed considerably over the last few years due to Brexit and the pandemic. Where once it was a client-rich market it is now a competitive candidate-led market with a shortage of high-level candidates within the sector,’ said Director, Paul Wilson.

‘We realised a gap in the market back in 2003 for a Scotland-based middle-to-senior management, hospitality, leisure and tourism agency. With over 125 combined years’ industry experience, our management team brings a wealth of cross-sector knowledge, from boutique hotels and international brands to national contract caterers and well-established bars and restaurants. Twenty years later we continue to match the right people with efficient service in a sector that’s suffered because of external influences.’

Gordon Morrison, CEO, ASVA, commented: ‘Xpress’s support for ASVA members has been outstanding, none more so than over the last few very challenging years, and they have proven themselves to be an organisation that provides tangible support to the attractions sector.’

The Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Marc Crothall, added: ‘The support that Xpress has provided to the industry has been in many different ways, whether they are placing the right candidates into the right jobs or offering sound advice, and the STA are delighted to have had them as a key supporter.’

Established in Edinburgh in 2003, Xpress now provides over 2,000 clients across the UK with independent recruitment guidance and solutions.

www.xpressrecruitment.com

Photo, L-R: Warren Trewick; Joyce Frankish; Paul J Wilson; Willie Wood; Ivan Mackenzie