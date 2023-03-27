Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, is promoting the quality of its printing service and its ability to supply in smaller quantities. The move is a bid by the company to reach potential hotel, leisure and food-to-go operators who are seeking to use the disposables picked up by guests and customers, such as cups and bags, to help support and advertise their brands.

Having launched its bespoke printing arm six months ago, Herald has reported a rise in interest from potential customers enquiring about smaller print runs. Most of these queries are coming from restaurants, cafes, bars and boutique hotels, with limited space, that would like to use printed disposables but have issues with any sort of volume storage.

Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, notes that the quality of print has historically proven to be an issue for those who have experimented with printed disposables: ‘I’ve spoken to hoteliers and café bar owners who’ve been disappointed to find that the print has run [smudged] on products in the past and this has put them off customised printed disposables.

‘Printed goods ordered from us, on the other hand, are of a high standard and are quality checked. We’re also happy to hold stock so that customers aren’t overwhelmed and don’t have to give up space for storage which may have been reserved for other commercial purposes.’

Herald cites its most popular customised printed products as paper cups and paper carry bags but the supplier also provides printing services for the majority of its products.

