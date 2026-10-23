Sysco Launches Keystone Laundry Range For Hospitality Sector

Sysco has launched Keystone Laundry, a new, professional‑grade range designed to make on‑site laundry simpler, more consistent and more cost‑effective for hospitality operators.

Created for the realities of busy kitchens, high staff turnover and constant pressure on time, Keystone Laundry’s range introduces a one‑product‑per‑task system that supports easy, standardised routines. Operators benefit from predictable dosing, fewer mistakes, reduced fabric wear and lower cost in use to help operations run more smoothly.

The range covers the core laundry needs of hospitality, including everyday detergents for all‑round washing, bio and non‑bio options for tougher stains or sensitive environments, and a fresh softener that delivers a consistent finish. Each product is designed to be simple to use, easy to train, and effective even in demanding back‑of‑house conditions.

Jess Mettrick, Head of Merchandising, said: ‘Keystone Laundry brings clarity, consistency and cost control into the laundry room. It is professional laundry made simple, with one product per task, right‑first‑time results and routines that work for busy hospitality teams.’

Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.

www.cleanwithkeystone.com/product-categories/laundry