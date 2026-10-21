HIT Scotland Announces Leadership Summit Date

HIT Scotland has announced the date of this year’s Industry Leadership Summit and is inviting senior leaders from across Scotland’s tourism, hospitality and wider visitor economy to attend.

Taking place at Crossbasket Castle on Thursday 19th November, the event – dubbed Journey to Excellence, aims to bring together 150 industry leaders to provide a dedicated opportunity for attendees to connect with peers and explore practical solutions to the economic, operational and workforce challenges facing Scotland’s visitor economy.

Aiming to focus on strategies to stregthen commercial performance, protect operating margins, empower teams and build positive workplace cultures, the summit will be hosted by broadcaster Stephen Jardine and will feature three interactive workshops, a keynote address from former RAF fighter pilot and leadership expert Sarah Furness. It will also serve as the launch pad for HIT Scotland’s 2027 Executive & Leadership Programme.

The Industry Leadership Summit: Journey to Excellence takes place on Thursday 19th November from 8am to 4.30pm at the five-star Crossbasket Castle located in High Blantyre. Senior leaders interested in attending can find out more and book at hitscotland.co.uk/ils.