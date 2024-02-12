The hotel and leisure division of UK Property Firm Graham + Sibbald are delighted to bring to market The Swan, Banton, on the outskirts of Glasgow.

An outstanding newly renovated pub with a successful F&B business, the Swan is located on a prominent plot in the centre of the village and offers the right tenant a great opportunity to run a characterful establishment in the heart of the community.

Oozing with charm and period features, the property now blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings, with a bar/bistro on the ground floor and a spacious flat above.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘Blending traditional features with modern design to offer tourists and locals a fantastic space, this is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own. It is evident the current owners have poured love and dedication into the property and, as they move on, they leave behind a fantastic business to let.’

The Swan, Main Street, Banton, Glasgow, G65 0QW.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £45,000 for the ingoing premium, and £25,000 per annum for the rent. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.