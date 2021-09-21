Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Category C-Listed Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey.

With 51 bedrooms arranged over four principal floors, the original building was built in 1765 and is one of the oldest such establishments in Scotland. Centrally located within the Cairngorms National Park, this 18th-Century town has beautiful architecture and several protected buildings within a stunning location. As well as beautiful scenery and four out of five of the highest mountains in the UK, the area offers unbeatable hillwalking, mountaineering, skiing, golf, fishing and wildlife watching. The region is also part of the world-famous Speyside Whisky Trail, and there are many renowned distilleries within proximity of the hotel’s location.

Graham and Sibbald hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, commented: ‘The Grant Arms Hotel is a truly stunning town centre opportunity located in the Highlands of Scotland and is easily accessible to some of the country’s most attractive, historic and popular destinations.

‘The business has yet to trade to its full potential as a four-star property and we believe it offers an excellent opportunity for new owners seeking to expand the business and develop the trade.’

Offers over £1,850,000 are invited.

Contact alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk or peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk for more information.

www.g-s.co.uk