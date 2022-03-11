Graham and Sibbald have brought to market the Colonsay Hotel in Argyll. Described by the sellers as a ‘fantastic opportunity to acquire an established and profitable island business’, the property offers nine letting rooms, a restaurant with captivating sea views and a relaxing lounge area with fireplaces.

Located on the Isle of Colonsay, considered a top-rated tourist destination, the hotel overlooks the sea and ferry terminal with with regular ferries from Oban and Islay. Peter Seymour, Hotel and Leisure Director at Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘The hotel will hold fond memories for anyone who has visited the island and this sale offers an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to take on a very profitable business.’

Peter Seymour

Features and facilities include:

– Nine letting rooms

– Restaurant

– Three lounge areas

– Public bar

– Two-bed staff bothy

– Access to further staff accommodation (available by separate negotiation)

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £650,000 for the Colonsay Hotel, Isle of Colonsay. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.