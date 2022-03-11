Catering Scotland

March 11
10:19 2022
Graham and Sibbald have brought to market the Colonsay Hotel in Argyll. Described by the sellers as a ‘fantastic opportunity to acquire an established and profitable island business’, the property offers nine letting rooms, a restaurant with captivating sea views and a relaxing lounge area with fireplaces.  

Located on the Isle of Colonsay, considered a top-rated tourist destination, the hotel overlooks the sea and ferry terminal with with regular ferries from Oban and Islay. Peter Seymour, Hotel and Leisure Director at Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘The hotel will hold fond memories for anyone who has visited the island and this sale offers an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to take on a very profitable business.’

Features and facilities include:

Nine letting rooms
– Restaurant
– Three lounge areas
– Public bar
– Two-bed staff bothy
– Access to further staff accommodation (available by separate negotiation)

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £650,000 for the Colonsay Hotel, Isle of Colonsay. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
