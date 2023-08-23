Catering Scotland

Herald Introduces Rectangular Paper Containers

August 23
16:54 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has introduced a line of rectangular paper containers and lids to its expanding hot-food range. Currently available in three sizes, the sturdy containers are suited for all dry and wet hot food and sauces.

The versatile, kraft containers (pictured) are expected to sell well with caterers as they introduce extra hot food takeaway items; with many opting for the more premium, eco-friendly choice to ensure contents remain intact and to prevent any spillages and leaking.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel comments: ‘It’s worth noting that food-to-go isn’t the cheap dining option it once was. Street food sellers are using top ingredients and producing sophisticated menus, with prices to match. It’s therefore important that the packaging reflects this high standard and contributes to the food presentation so it doesn’t let the contents down.’

The paper boxes, like Herald’s snack boxes and round pots, can accommodate a variety of dishes, from chicken, noodles and chips, to curries and other wet dishes, and are perfect for enhancing the image of the food provider’s brand while supporting its green credentials.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

