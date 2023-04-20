Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has increased its supply of smoothie cups in preparation for the summer season. Designed to accommodate a variety of uses, from smoothies and milkshakes, to juices, slushies and confectionary containers, the cups are available alongside a choice of both domed and flat lids, with or without straw holes.

Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, believes sales will increase as the weather gets warmer: ‘They come in a range of sizes and eco-friendly, as PET is a fully recyclable material,’ he said.

‘We’re expecting an influx of orders from leisure operators, retail wholesalers and events organisers, and we’re fully stocked ready for seasonal demand to take off.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.