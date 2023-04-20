Catering Scotland

Summer ‘Heralds’ the Arrival of Smoothies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Summer ‘Heralds’ the Arrival of Smoothies

Summer ‘Heralds’ the Arrival of Smoothies
April 20
09:12 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has increased its supply of smoothie cups in preparation for the summer season. Designed to accommodate a variety of uses, from smoothies and milkshakes, to juices, slushies and confectionary containers, the cups are available alongside a choice of both domed and flat lids, with or without straw holes.

Herald’s national sales manager, David Martin, believes sales will increase as the weather gets warmer: ‘They come in a range of sizes and eco-friendly, as PET is a fully recyclable material,’ he said.

‘We’re expecting an influx of orders from leisure operators, retail wholesalers and events organisers, and we’re fully stocked ready for seasonal demand to take off.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposablesHerald plasticshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.