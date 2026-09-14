SCHLOSS Roxburgh’s F&B Director On Why It’s Always Got To Be Nespresso Professional

Nespresso Professional, the globally renowned provider of premium coffee solutions and co-sponsor of the Scottish Excellence Awards’ Restaurant of the Year category, offers hospitality operators a range of world-leading coffees, machines and service facilities. Serving restaurants, hotels, cafes and eateries of all sizes, the company is a trusted coffee partner to thousands of clients and customers across the UK and beyond. To celebrate the launch of the 2027 awards nominations, CateringScotland.com interviewed Dan Ashmore, Food and Beverage Director at SCHLOSS Roxburghe on the benefits of choosing an established coffee provider…

CS: What factors do you consider when choosing coffee for your restaurant?

DA: ‘Flavour and consistency are the key for me.’

CS: Your establishment features Nespresso Professional products. What made you select the brand?

DA: ‘The reason we chose Nespresso professional is because they align exactly with what we look for when we choose a coffee. Absolutely delicious and consistent every pour.’

CS: Which Nespresso machine do you use, and why did you choose it for your business?

DA: ‘We have a variety across our hotel due to the varying sizes of restaurants and meeting spaces. We have an Aguilla 440 for Charlies, our main restaurant, as that’s where breakfast for the hotel is served, so that particular area requires high volumes.

Meanwhile, in our bar and clubhouse we have an Aguila 220, again due to the sheer number of coffees we make. In our meeting rooms and in Sunlaws Restaurant we have the M120 due to its plug and play nature, meaning they can be moved about the resort where we need them.’

CS: How has working with Nespresso influenced the coffee offerings in your restaurant?

DA: ‘Working with Nespresso has allowed us to nail down that consistent quality coffee across all our offerings, whether that’s an iced latte or a flat white, we know with the machines they will all be great.’

CS: What are the advantages of using Nespresso during periods of high demand?

DA: ‘The advantages are huge for periods of high demand as we can get any free member of staff on the coffee machine and we know they will be the same.’

‘Naturally with any position in hospitality, some team members are better baristas than others so would get tied to the machines to ensure quality with the coffee. With Nespresso we can grab any free pair of hands, even if they don’t work in the F&B side and know the coffee will be the same regardless.’

CS: How do you adapt your coffee offering for different seasons or special events?

DA: ‘For special events and different seasons we have the benefit of being able to add different flavours into the coffee menu with ease.’

www.nespresso.com

www.schlosshotel-roxburghe.com

www.scottishexcellenceawards.com