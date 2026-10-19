ScotHot Makes Star-Studded Return To Glasgow, 24th-25th February 2027

Following another successful show in 2025 which saw over 8,000 trade buyers descend on the SEC Glasgow, ScotHot will return from 24th – 25th February 2027, with registration open at scothot.co.uk. The biennial event for all professionals in the food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries is lining up another jam-packed schedule, including a guest appearance from the Patron of Scottish Chefs, Michel Roux.
Celebrating its 54th year, ScotHot is Scotland’s only trade event that offers an unmissable opportunity for visitors to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.Highlights of the show will include the Scottish Culinary Championships, incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition, with Michel Roux joining the event to present the prizes. Other highlights include Culinary Arts, Skills Arena and Live Theatre, Liquid Academy Live, The Staff Canteen Live, the Buell Hospitality Advisory Pavilion, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards and the Great Taste Market.
With more than 250 exhibitors from across the food and drink, technology, catering equipment, manufacturing, and wider sectors, ScotHot27 will bring the best and brightest from across the industry together at the SEC over the two-day event. New to the show this year is a focus on packaging, with a highlight on design and front of house furnishings.
At a challenging time for the industry, ScotHot27 will shine a light on the future of hospitality, with a focus on the young people driving the sector forward. The showcase will bring together leading tech exhibitors and industry experts for targeted panel discussions on the Spotlight Stage, run in partnership with the STA, highlighting the place of young talent in the industry, as well as the latest trends and innovations shaping the future.
Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot27, said: ‘There’s no other industry gathering in Scotland that brings together such a diverse range of companies, products and buyers under one roof.
‘We’re building a show programme that combines familiar favourites with new additions reflecting the trends and developments shaping the industry, from innovation in packaging and manufacturing to hospitality technology and front-of-house design.’
Michel Roux added: ‘Competitions like Scottish Chef of the Year are incredibly important for our industry. They give chefs the opportunity to test themselves, learn from one another and push their cooking to a higher level. That spirit of competition has always played a part in developing culinary excellence, and it’s particularly important that we continue to give young chefs a platform to challenge themselves and grow. Scotland has such a strong culinary identity, built around exceptional produce and a wealth of talent, and Glasgow is a brilliant place to bring that together. I’m very much looking forward to being back at ScotHot and celebrating the chefs helping to shape Scotland’s future as a culinary destination.’
Marc Crothall MBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: ‘The Scottish Tourism Alliance has become a major supporter of the ScotHot event over the last decade and our members and key stakeholders are very much looking forward to its return to Glasgow next year. In addition to hosting our Signature Conference & Business Leaders breakfast on 23rd & 24th in the adjacent Crowne Plaza Hotel we look forward to hosting The Spotlight Stage on the show floor.
‘Our three-day Signature conference & Spotlight Stage programme will feature insightful interviews with leading chefs, restaurateurs, industry experts and operators
addressing the big issues within the sector – covering future customer expectations, next generation talent , sustainability, the night time economy, to AI implementation.’
Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February, ScotHot is the country’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. Supported by industry partners including the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), VisitScotland, Scottish Chefs, HIT
Scotland, and the Guild of Fine Food. To find out more about everything happening this year and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit www.scothot.co.uk
ScotHot Makes Star-Studded Return To Glasgow, 24th-25th February 2027
Following another successful show in 2025 which saw over 8,000 trade buyers descend on the SEC Glasgow, ScotHot will return from 24th – 25th February 2027, with registration open at scothot.co.uk. The biennial event for all professionals in the food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries is lining up another jam-packed schedule, including a guest appearance from the Patron of Scottish Chefs, Michel Roux.
Celebrating its 54th year, ScotHot is Scotland’s only trade event that offers an unmissable opportunity for visitors to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.Highlights of the show will include the Scottish Culinary Championships, incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition, with Michel Roux joining the event to present the prizes. Other highlights include Culinary Arts, Skills Arena and Live Theatre, Liquid Academy Live, The Staff Canteen Live, the Buell Hospitality Advisory Pavilion, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards and the Great Taste Market.
With more than 250 exhibitors from across the food and drink, technology, catering equipment, manufacturing, and wider sectors, ScotHot27 will bring the best and brightest from across the industry together at the SEC over the two-day event. New to the show this year is a focus on packaging, with a highlight on design and front of house furnishings.
At a challenging time for the industry, ScotHot27 will shine a light on the future of hospitality, with a focus on the young people driving the sector forward. The showcase will bring together leading tech exhibitors and industry experts for targeted panel discussions on the Spotlight Stage, run in partnership with the STA, highlighting the place of young talent in the industry, as well as the latest trends and innovations shaping the future.
Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot27, said: ‘There’s no other industry gathering in Scotland that brings together such a diverse range of companies, products and buyers under one roof.
‘We’re building a show programme that combines familiar favourites with new additions reflecting the trends and developments shaping the industry, from innovation in packaging and manufacturing to hospitality technology and front-of-house design.’
Michel Roux added: ‘Competitions like Scottish Chef of the Year are incredibly important for our industry. They give chefs the opportunity to test themselves, learn from one another and push their cooking to a higher level. That spirit of competition has always played a part in developing culinary excellence, and it’s particularly important that we continue to give young chefs a platform to challenge themselves and grow. Scotland has such a strong culinary identity, built around exceptional produce and a wealth of talent, and Glasgow is a brilliant place to bring that together. I’m very much looking forward to being back at ScotHot and celebrating the chefs helping to shape Scotland’s future as a culinary destination.’
Marc Crothall MBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: ‘The Scottish Tourism Alliance has become a major supporter of the ScotHot event over the last decade and our members and key stakeholders are very much looking forward to its return to Glasgow next year. In addition to hosting our Signature Conference & Business Leaders breakfast on 23rd & 24th in the adjacent Crowne Plaza Hotel we look forward to hosting The Spotlight Stage on the show floor.
‘Our three-day Signature conference & Spotlight Stage programme will feature insightful interviews with leading chefs, restaurateurs, industry experts and operators
addressing the big issues within the sector – covering future customer expectations, next generation talent , sustainability, the night time economy, to AI implementation.’
Taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February, ScotHot is the country’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. Supported by industry partners including the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), VisitScotland, Scottish Chefs, HIT
Scotland, and the Guild of Fine Food. To find out more about everything happening this year and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit www.scothot.co.uk